Making the Case for Big Cass to Be Enzo Amore's Mystery Attacker on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

All good things come to an end in professional wrestling.

Whether it's lengthy, historic title runs, long overdue babyface or heel turns or tag teams splitting up to forge their own paths as singles competitors, everything happens for a reason in WWE—and in regard to the latter, there is one storyline brewing that should see one of Raw's biggest teams begin to disintegrate.

It's been a good run for Enzo Amore and Big Cass since they came to WWE's main roster in April 2016. At a time when tag teams coming up from Full Sail University are not guaranteed to be successful—think The Vaudevillains and The Ascension—Amore and Cassady have been a fairly big hit among most fans.

But everything has a shelf life in WWE, especially in an era when there seems to be more talent than ever before.

There is a fair case to be made that someone like The Revival could be behind the recent attack on Amore on Raw—but why not use this as the ideal opportunity to break Enzo and Cass up by having the latter be the one who took down Amore?

When you look at a tag division on Raw that is set to have The Revival returning to it, plus The Hardy Boyz, Sheamus and Cesaro and lesser teams like Heath Slater and Rhyno, perhaps it is time for Enzo and Cass to go their separate ways.

There's no doubting Cass has major potential to be a huge star in his own right. He has the look WWE officials will be keen on pushing, plus he's a supremely talented in-ring athlete for a man of such stature.

Three or four weeks of subtle build from here, having Enzo and Cass hunt backstage for the man who attacked Amore, would be good booking too. Lead fans away from the possibility that it could have been Cass who did it before pulling the trigger with a major swerve down the line.

The duo could run through a number of stars and tag teams to bump up their standing before Cass executes the split in dramatic fashion, turning on his best friend and revealing he attacked Amore.

The plot for a storyline and feud between the two is already there. Enzo and Cass massively divide opinion among WWE fans as it is, with some of the belief Amore is holding Cassady back. Have the latter use that as his motivation for the attack and say he wants to go on his own to prove himself because he grew frustrated over the duo's failure to land the Raw tag titles, coming close on numerous occasions.

It wouldn't necessarily be a disaster for Amore, either. With a split and a run as a babyface in the interim, Amore's mic skills would get him a long way. Sure, there would need to be a slight adjustment in character and look to get him properly over, but Enzo's ability to talk over most stars on the Raw roster is a major plus in his arsenal.

205 Live could beckon for him. Amore vs. Neville, Amore vs. Brian Kendrick: There are lots of options for him in that particular field.

Enzo and Cass were a big deal in Raw's tag team scene six or seven months ago. Unfortunately, the division seems to have moved on without them, and if there is to be a split, there has to be a storyline attached to it to give both a launchpad from which to move forward.

This could be the perfect time and the perfect opportunity to do it.