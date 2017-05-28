South Korea Defeat China to Win 2017 Sudirman Cup

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

South Korea shocked badminton giants China on Sunday in the final of the 2017 Sudirman Cup, ending the team's run of six straight titles with a 3-2 win.

China hadn't lost a single finals match since 2005 and ran out to a quick lead, but impressive showings in the last two doubles matches handed South Korea the title. It's the nation's fourth title, with the last one coming in 2003.

The defending champions appeared to be on their way to another title after a dominant showing in the men's doubles, with Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan easily handling Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae in the opening match of the final.

But Korea tied things up rapidly in the women's singles, with Sung Ji-hyun needing little time to win the first set against He Bingjiao and finishing the job in the second. It was quite the upset, as the 25-year-old wasn't necessarily seen as a strong link in the team―losing the only rubber in the win over Chinese Taipei.

Badminton superstar Chen Long wasn't expected to suffer a similar upset against Jeon Hyeok-jin, and he put together a dominant outing, losing just 10 points in each set to regain the lead for his team.

But with their backs against the wall, South Korea delivered in the doubles. First, the female pair of Chang Ye-na and Lee So-hee―both doubles specialists―took a two-set win to even things up again before Sol-gyu and Chae Yoo-jung, one of the youngest duos in the entire tournament, took the mixed doubles to win the title.

The win was a testament to South Korea's rebuilding efforts, which were sorely needed after China emerged as an unstoppable force in the Sudirman Cup. Their six straight titles were obtained in dominant fashion, and the nation had the kind of run we'll likely never see again.

Japan pushed the Chinese closely in the semi-finals and Thailand have improved in the last two years as well―it seems more parity is in store for the future of the Sudirman Cup.