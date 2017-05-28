University of Iowa Baseball Team Holds Mid-Game Hot Dog Eating Contest

University of Iowa Baseball Team Holds Mid-Game Hot Dog Eating ContestMay 28, 2017
Iowa Baseball @UIBaseball
We didn't know what they'd come up with next... @originalnathans #nathans #Hawkeyes #shenanigans 😂 😂 https://t.co/M6vhik5g3c5/28/2017, 12:37:42 AM
University of Iowa baseball may have just started a new dugout tradition.
In the midst of a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, the Hawkeyes got into a friendly hot dog eating competition.
Austin Guzzo and Zach Fricke went toe-to-toe in the dugout while head coach Rick Heller gave an interview. Per the makeshift scoreboard behind the competitors, Guzzo won, 5-4.
It was definitely a creative way to pass the time.
