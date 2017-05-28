University of Iowa Baseball Team Holds Mid-Game Hot Dog Eating Contest

University of Iowa baseball may have just started a new dugout tradition.

In the midst of a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, the Hawkeyes got into a friendly hot dog eating competition.



Austin Guzzo and Zach Fricke went toe-to-toe in the dugout while head coach Rick Heller gave an interview. Per the makeshift scoreboard behind the competitors, Guzzo won, 5-4.

It was definitely a creative way to pass the time.

