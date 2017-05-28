    University of Iowa Baseball Team Holds Mid-Game Hot Dog Eating Contest

    Rivea RuffContributorMay 28, 2017

    University of Iowa baseball may have just started a new dugout tradition. 

    In the midst of a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, the Hawkeyes got into a friendly hot dog eating competition. 

    Austin Guzzo and Zach Fricke went toe-to-toe in the dugout while head coach Rick Heller gave an interview. Per the makeshift scoreboard behind the competitors, Guzzo won, 5-4.

    It was definitely a creative way to pass the time. 

    [Twitter, Cut4]