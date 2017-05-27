Yoenis Cespedes Suffers Setback in Recovery from Quad Injury

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The New York Mets ruled out outfielder Yoenis Cespedes until at least Tuesday as he recovers from a quad injury, the New York Post's Mike Puma reported Saturday.

Cespedes hasn't played since the Mets' April 27 defeat to the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported Friday Cespedes began his rehab assignment with the St. Lucie Mets, the franchise's High-A affiliate. However, Nick Sergakis replaced the 31-year-old in the seventh inning of Friday night's game against the Clearwater Threshers.

The Mets announced (via DiComo) Cespedes experienced soreness in his right quad when he was running around the bases. In the bottom of the fifth, he had grounded out to end the inning and had come around to score in the first.

The Mets have been hammered by injuries in 2017, with Cespedes one of seven players on the disabled list. As a result, they're a disappointing 20-27 and third in the National League East. Baseball Prospectus gives New York 17.4 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

Michael Conforto has filled in well for Cespedes in left field, but the Mets would almost certainly prefer to have Cespedes in the lineup, thus allowing Conforto to move to center and replace the aging Curtis Granderson.