Kevin Love Thinks Cavaliers' Underdog Label in NBA Finals Is Funny

David Dow/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love took umbrage with those who see the reigning champions as underdogs to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.

"The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title," Love said, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "We're trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It's tough for me to say that is the case. I don't feel like we're underdogs. We match up well with them, and I think they'd say the same about us."

While Cleveland toppled Golden State in seven games in last year's Finals, the fact the Cavs are 2-1 underdogs, per OddsShark, makes sense.

The Warriors signed Kevin Durant in the offseason, and they've shown few vulnerabilities in the postseason, sweeping their first three series. According to NBA.com, Golden State's 16.8 net rating is the highest among the 16 playoff teams.

Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback Jr Smith Gets the Buzzerbeater at the Half Irving Connects with Love for the Easy Slam Kyrie Irving Iso Play to End the 1st Quarter LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Kyrie Irving Finishes with the Spin and Left Hand Kyrie Irving Finishes with the Spin and Left Hand Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6

Granted, the Cavs have been similarly dominant, boasting a 16.1 net rating. Many were dismissive of the idea Cleveland had been planning to flip the proverbial switch in time for the playoffs, yet that's exactly what has happened.

LeBron James is averaging 32.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists a game, Love is playing some of his best basketball since arriving in Cleveland and Kyrie Irving is fresh off a conference finals in which he put up 25.8 points a night against the Boston Celtics.

Still, the Warriors boast four All-Stars, one of whom is the among the best scorers of his generation. Even if Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all have poor nights, Durant could almost single-handedly swing a game in Golden State's favor.

Calling for a Finals sweep is disrespectful of the Cavaliers' accomplishments this year and last, but it's hard to argue they aren't underdogs as they look to defend their NBA title.