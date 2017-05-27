Mike Trout Blasts MLB-Leading 16th Home Run vs. Marlins

A few fans in the bar area at Marlins Park got a home run ball alongside their drinks Saturday, thanks to the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout.

During the top of the first inning, Trout knocked a pitch from Miami Marlins hurler Vance Worley beyond the left field stands for his major league-leading 16th homer of the year.



The ball sailed 443 feet, according to Baseball Savant, and gave the Angels a 1-0 lead.