Tyronn Lue, Kevin Love Respond to 'Competitor' Draymond Green's Trash Talk

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love and head coach Tyronn Lue welcomed the challenge Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green laid down when he said he wanted to "destroy Cleveland" in the 2017 NBA Finals.

"He's one of the most competitive players in the league," Love said, per ESPN.com. "He said he wanted us. He has us, starting next Thursday."

Lue echoed a similar sentiment: "He's a competitor. When you're a competitor, you want the best and vice versa. It's gonna be a great series."

Green's comments came during an October interview with David Aldridge of NBA.com.

"And then, if Cleveland comes out of the East, I want to destroy Cleveland," the two-time All-Star said. "No ifs, ands and buts about it. But I also know that there's steps to get to that point. And if and when we get to that point, I want to annihilate them."

Of all the Warriors players, Green arguably has the strongest motive for revenge against the Cavs in the Finals. He was suspended for Game 5 in last season's series after striking LeBron James in the groin, and his absence helped swing the 2016 Finals in Cleveland's favor.

Then he went 3-of-7 for eight points as the Cavaliers leveled the series in Game 6.

The rivalry between the Cavs and Warriors is the only potential saving grace for this year's postseason. Golden State hasn't lost a game in the playoffs, while Cleveland dropped one to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If the two teams can deliver another classic Finals, then fans will be able to forgive the lackluster early rounds. Should the Cavs or Warriors clinch the title in four or five games, it will conclude what has been a largely underwhelming spring on the hardwood.