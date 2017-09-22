Gerald Green Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Milwaukee Bucks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After spending a year with the Boston Celtics, Gerald Green is moving on. Green agreed to terms on a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Shams Charania of The Vertical reported Friday.

In terms of team success, Green enjoyed his best year in the NBA last season. The Boston Celtics posted the best record in the Eastern Conference and reached the conference finals.

From a statistical perspective, Green had his worst season since returning to the league in 2012, however. In 47 games, he averaged 5.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes on the floor. Green remained a competent three-point shooter, connecting on 35.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Following the Celtics' postseason exit at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green expressed a desire to return to Boston, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg:

Green's departure comes as little surprise, however.

The Celtics underwent several significant changes this offseason, including signing Gordon Hayward and trading for Kyrie Irving, which left little room for Green.

Green should have a better opportunity to see the floor in Milwaukee.

The 31-year-old is no longer a viable starting guard/forward in the NBA. That's not to say Green doesn't have value for the Bucks in a reserve role.

The 10-year veteran is still capable of the occasional big game, such as when he scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in a 113-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies last December 27.

Green has embraced being a three-point specialist as well. Between 2012 and 2017, 46.8 percent of his field-goal attempts have come from the perimeter, per Basketball Reference. Over his first three years in the NBA, he had a 30.0 percent three-point attempt rate.

With his ability to space the floor and years of experience in the NBA, Green is a solid addition to Milwaukee's bench.

Since the Bucks have little experience behind Tony Snell at shooting guard, Green should have an opportunity to earn some minutes and carve out a role for one of the NBA's most talented, young teams.