SEC Baseball Tournament 2017: LSU Beats South Carolina 11-0 in Final Four Rout

The semifinals of the 2017 SEC baseball tournament took place Saturday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, with the winning teams advancing to play in Sunday's championship game.

Two of the top teams in the nation were in action, as No. 2 LSU took on No. 11 South Carolina, while No. 1 Florida and No. 4 Arkansas locked horns in the other semi.

Along with a listing of Saturday's scores, here is complete analysis of the games that determined who will play for the SEC title.

SEC Baseball Tournament Semifinal Results

LSU def. South Carolina, 11-0 (F/7)

Arkansas vs. Florida, 4:30 p.m. ET

SEC Tournament Bracket

Heavily favored LSU had no issue with South Carolina on Saturday, as the Tigers pounded the Gamecocks 11-0 to invoke the mercy rule after seven innings.

Although they committed four errors, the Tigers were in control from start to finish, as they hammered 14 hits en route to victory.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson and right fielder Greg Deichmann were the stars of the game for LSU with three hits apiece.

Robertson led off the game with a home run, as seen in this GIF courtesy of SEC Network:

He ended the contest with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored as well.

Deichmann had two home runs and three RBI, and he was retired just once on the day.

LSU scored in each of the first three innings, included a six-run outburst in the third that ended up being enough to end the game after seven.

The Tigers' pitching was equally as good as their hitting with starter Jared Poche hurling six strong innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with no runs while striking out one.

South Carolina didn't fare so well with starter Colby Lee getting knocked out of the game after 1.1 innings with four hits, one walk and four runs allowed.

By virtue of Saturday's dominant win, LSU will ride a wave of momentum into Sunday's title game with a chance to win the SEC championship and establish itself as a top contender for the national title.