Jim Harbaugh Gives Brandon Jacobs 'Biblical Advice' After Former RB Ripped Coach

Days after former San Francisco 49ers running back Brandon Jacobs criticized Jim Harbaugh, the current University of Michigan head football coach tweeted at his former player.

As seen in the following tweet, Harbaugh offered Jacobs what he called "biblical advice," in response to Jacobs' comments:

Jacobs appeared on CBS Sports Radio's Tiki and Tierney show (h/t CBS Sports' Will Brinson) Thursday and claimed Harbaugh was lost during his time as Niners head coach: "They had great assistant coaches. But Jim didn't know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim's throwing slants into Cover 2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man."

Harbaugh coached the 49ers for four seasons, posting a 44-19-1 regular-season record with three playoff appearances, three consecutive trips to the NFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl appearance.

Jacobs played for Harbaugh in 2012 when San Francisco reached the Super Bowl.

After enjoying a great deal of success in seven seasons for the New York Giants, Jacobs appeared in just two games for the 49ers, rushing five times for seven yards.

Since parting ways with the Niners following the 2014 season, Harbaugh is 20-6 in two seasons at the helm for the Wolverines.

