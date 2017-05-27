ACC Baseball Tournament 2017: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The finalists for the 2017 ACC baseball tournament championship game were determined Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, as the four remaining teams battled it out in a pair of semifinal clashes.

The early game featured eighth-seeded Florida State taking on No. 9 Duke, while second-seeded North Carolina and No. 6 Miami (Fla.) were slated for the later contest.

Here is a full rundown of the scores, along with further analysis of how the semifinals played out ahead of Sunday's championship game.

ACC Baseball Tournament Semifinal Results

Florida State def. Duke, 5-1

North Carolina vs. Miami (Fla.), 4 p.m. ET

ACC Tournament Bracket

Florida State advanced to its third consecutive ACC Championship Game on Saturday with a convincing 5-1 win over Duke.

The Seminoles scored two runs each in the first and third innings, and while a lengthy rain delay in the seventh extended the game, FSU still managed to close it out.

Noles third baseman Dylan Busby had three hits in five at-bats Saturday, including a two-run home run in the third inning to give Florida State a 4-0 lead, as seen in this video courtesy of Fox Sports South:

Outfielder Jackson Lueck also starred for FSU with two hits, and he set the tone in the first inning with an RBI triple that scored Busby.

From a pitching perspective, Florida State got a dominant outing from Cole Sands, who fired 6.2 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and eight strikeouts.

He may have gone deeper in the game if not for the rain delay forcing a pitching change, but the FSU bullpen managed to piece together 2.1 innings of one-run ball.

Duke attempted to mount a miracle rally in the ninth inning, as a Jack Labosky single allowed it to plate its first and only run of the game, but reliever Jim Voyles was able to shut the door for the Seminoles.

Florida State is 1-1 in the ACC title game over the past two seasons, and it will have an opportunity to improve upon that record Sunday.