Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Comments On Romelu Lukaku Rumours

LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has declared Chelsea may not have enough financial power to re-sign summer target Romelu Lukaku after he signs a new contract with the newly crowned Premier League champions.

The 26-year-old spoke to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad and confirmed he will enter talks with the west Londoners regarding a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, hinting he may ignore any transfer rumours to remain in his current setting (h/t Metro's Chris Davie):

"At this moment, there's nothing on the table. We're waiting for the end of the season. I'm still calm. We will talk. If not, then we'll see. For the moment, I don't know. I'm happy at the club. When I'm back from the national team, we'll have time to talk and see what's possible."

When asked if Belgium team-mate Lukaku could end his time at Everton and make a return to Chelsea this summer, Hazard joked his employers may not be able to afford his return if his deal costs as much as he predicts:

"If I sign a contract, maybe there won't be enough money left to get Romelu! I'm kidding. Whoever comes in, we'll be ready for the new season."

While Hazard's comment may have been tongue in cheek, there's little denying Blues manager Antonio Conte could enjoy the prospect of linking two of Belgium's finest products, as stated by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

These latest comments come not long after it was reported by Metro that Hazard and Chelsea comrade David Luiz were seen "cosying up" to Lukaku at the Professional Footballers' Association awards last month.

However, it's difficult to imagine Chelsea signing a striker of Lukaku's calibre as long as Diego Costa reigns as the club's frontman, and Sky Sports presenter Jim White recently cited another potential blockade in the Blues' path:

Per Davie's report, Conte's side have made the signing of Lukaku their priority at the end of this campaign, and Costa continues to be reported as a target for the Chinese Super League, wrote The Independent's Jack de Menezes.

Chelsea could do far worse than signing Lukaku as a replacement for Costa should he leave the club, however, and Terreur recently nodded to his and Hazard's potential as a Premier League force:

Blues fans may relish the prospect of Hazard angling balls toward his compatriot, who netted 25 times in the Premier League this season and may be ready to return to the club he left after 15 seniors appearances in 2015.

Although Hazard joked about his new contract impeding any Lukaku signature, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich may be willing to pull out all the financial stops if it means pairing him and Lukaku at the Bridge again.