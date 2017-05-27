    Rodney McLeod, Eagles Agree to Restructured Contract

    May 27, 2017

    Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    The Philadelphia Eagles and safety Rodney McLeod agreed to a contract restructuring Saturday that will save the team $2.4 million in cap space for the 2017 season.

    Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap reported the news (h/t Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com). Under terms of the new deal, McLeod will have a $775,000 base salary next season. The team converted $3.225 million of his original $4 million salary into a bonus.

         

