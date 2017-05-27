Rodney McLeod, Eagles Agree to Restructured Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and safety Rodney McLeod agreed to a contract restructuring Saturday that will save the team $2.4 million in cap space for the 2017 season.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap reported the news (h/t Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com). Under terms of the new deal, McLeod will have a $775,000 base salary next season. The team converted $3.225 million of his original $4 million salary into a bonus.

