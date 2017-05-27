Borussia Dortmund Take 2017 DFB-Pokal Trophy in 2-1 Victory vs. Frankfurt

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt saw manager Thomas Tuchel's side end their season winning their fourth DFB-Pokal Trophy.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for the Black and Yellows with a sensational strike across goal after just eight minutes, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half penalty put Dortmund back ahead after Ante Rebic's equaliser.

Substitute Christian Pulisic came off the bench to win the spot-kick that granted Aubameyang his match-winning opportunity, although Bleacher Report's Lars Pollmann testified it was no easy triumph:

Aubameyang has been more than happy to feature as Aubameyang's talisman on a frequent basis this season, and Saturday's grudge match was no different:

Tuchel's side unsurprisingly looked to assume the aggressor role early on against a side that held 49.9 per cent of the ball on average in the Bundesliga this season, per WhoScored.com.

Their initiative yielded results before long when Dembele latched on to Lukasz Piszczek's ball down the right and scorched a blazing strike into the top-left corner.

Young though he may be, Dembele's cut inside off his right before slotting inside the far post with his left was further indication he's looked like no youth in his maiden Dortmund term, per the Bundesliga website's Alex Chaffer:

Frankfurt reacted exactly as they'd hope to falling behind, however, and despite soaking up a wealth of pressure in the minutes after, it was actually Niko Kovac's men who enjoyed the better chances for a period.

Rebic finally showed a clinical touch to capitalise upon Mijat Gacinovic's expert through ball, scything into the box before side-footing home the equaliser to improve upon an impressive scoring record for Croatians in this fixture, per OptaFranz:

Seferovic had the last great opportunity of the first period and hit the post with minutes left on the clock. BT Sport commentator Derek Rae summarised an encapsulating first half:

Marco Reus and Marcel Schmelzer came off with injuries at the break and were replaced by Pulisic and Gonzalo Castro, with a particular pressure on the American youngster to make the difference for his side.

Shinji Kagawa created the first big opportunity of the second half when he flashed the ball across goal from the left on 50 minutes, with Frankfurt's defence stretched to its limit trying to stop Pulisic from nudging his men ahead.

The Black and Yellows were made to wait another quarter of an hour before they finally got their opening, when Pulisic was clipped by Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky inside the area.

Raphael Guerreiro's superb scoop into the box had enough for Pulisic to chase before he nudged the ball past Hradecky, and Aubameyang stepped up to convert with a Panenka chip. Squawka referenced his soaring strike rate:

Dortmund looked capable of adding more goals to their name in the remaining 25 minutes, and neutrals will have been disappointed to see Frankfurt's fire simmer in the closing stages.

Tuchel's men might have added more to their account. Aubameyang and Castro had opportunities to kill the game, although it was Sokratis who almost turned the ball into his own net to grant Frankfurt their leveller.

Frankfurst made a stellar start to the 2016-17 Bundesliga campaign before tumbling down to finish 11th overall, which in a way summed up their attempt to haul down a superior Dortmund on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Black and Yellows can relish in a trophy win despite their third-placed finish, with some questions lingering as to whether this may be Tuchel's last season in charge of the side.