Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Remain in Europe, Agent Mino Raiola Says

The agent of Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has ruled out a move to MLS in the summer, saying his client will stay in Europe.

Sky Sports' Fabrizio Romano shared the quotes from Mino Raiola:

The veteran has been linked with a move to the USA throughout the season, and the rumours intensified after he suffered a season-ending injury in April, as noted by The Guardian's Graham Ruthven.

At the age of 35, he's expected to cash in with a big-money move away from Europe's top competitions at some point in the near future. He proved he can still hold his own in the Premier League the past season, bagging 17 goals in his first year in England.

The Swede has won titles just about everywhere he's played, but he's yet to add a Premier League winner's medal to his collection. If he feels he can do so next season, it's worth sticking around for an additional year before making what will likely be his final big move.