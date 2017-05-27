BMW PGA Championship 2017: Andrew Dodt Leads by 1 Shot in Saturday Leaderboard

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Australia's Andrew Dodt will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday after moving to eight-under par on Day 3.

After back-to-back rounds of 70, Dodt posted a four-under round of 68 on Saturday, giving him a narrow advantage over Branden Grace, who is well placed on seven-under. Lee Westwood isn't out of it either, as he's three shots off the lead on five-under, as is Italy's Francesco Molinari.

Here is a look at the top end of the leaderboard as things stand and a reminder of what was another exciting day at Wentworth Club, Surrey, England.

BMW PGA Championship: Saturday Leaderboard Overall Player (Day 3 Score) -8 Andrew Dodt (68) -7 Branden Grace (70) -5 Lee Westwood (73) -5 Francesco Molinari (74) -4 Hideto Tanihara (67) -4 Shane Lowry (70) -4 Henrik Stenson (73) -3 Bradley Dredge (69) -3 Graeme Storm (73) -3 Ross Fisher (72) EuropeanTour.com

For the leaderboard in full visit the European Tour website.

Saturday Recap

With Molinari, Scott Jamieson and Thomas Pieters leading the way at the midway point on seven-under par, one of that trio was expected to push on. But the they all ran into trouble on moving day, allowing other players to make their case for the title.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Dodt was the man who capitalised on their flaws and flourished in some tough scoring conditions, as he built on a solid start to the tournament.

Initially, the Australian seemed to be struggling, as he shot one bogey and seven pars in his first eight holes. But he conjured a stirring finish to his round to take top spot, rattling off five birdies in the final 10 holes.

As we can see courtesy of the European Tour Twitter feed, his putter was particularly hot:

It was an impressive round from Dodt, as Wentworth showed its teeth on Saturday with some wind. Indeed, only Japanese star Hideto Tanihara was able to produce a better score, as he posted a 67 to move to within four shots of the lead.

Grace is the man in closest proximity to the leader, though, as he battled his way to an impressive round of 70.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

There was little consistency in the South African's play, as he posted three bogeys and two birdies on the front nine. At least his putter seemed to be in good order, though:

Still, Grace showed his class on the back nine, as four birdies in five holes pushed him up to eight under. A bogey at the 16th, for the third consecutive day, would have frustrated him, though.

Another man to look out for on Sunday is Westwood, who found some excellent rhythm towards the end of Day 3.

The Englishman, a 23-time winner on the European Tour, rattled in three birdies to finish level par for the day; with momentum behind him, Westwood is capable making up that three-shot deficit:

World No. 5 Henrik Stenson is not out of contention either, despite a disappointing score of one-over par for his round on Saturday.

The Swede has the experience and the talent to keep his cool under pressure should he propel himself into contention with a strong start. Molinari, who was two-over par for the day on Saturday, must improve if he's going to feature in the shakeup.