Police Identify 7 People Who Threatened Referee of Kentucky-UNC Elite 8 Matchup

Police have identified seven individuals who threatened college basketball referee John Higgins following Kentucky's 75-73 loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight round of the 2017 NCAA tournament on March 26 at the FedEx Forum. No charges were immediately filed.

Eric Olson of the Associated Press received confirmation of the news Friday from Sarpy County, Nebraska, attorney Lee Polikov, who didn't publicly disclose the names. He told the AP all of the evidence would be passed along to the jurisdictions where the threats originated.

"Based on the investigation's findings, our office has determined that no local charges will be filed and that pursuit of any criminal charges would be best served by deferring to authorities in the appropriate jurisdictions," Polikov said. "The length of the investigation was drawn out due in part to the large volume of potential evidence requiring analysis, and the multi-jurisdictional issues arising from the multiple states in which the communications originated."

Polikov added information regarding the promotion of Higgins' contact information, which included at least two media outlets, was referred to the Federal Communications Commission for review.

Higgins lives in the Omaha, Nebraska area and runs a roofing business in addition to working as a referee. The investigation revealed the company received 3,000 phone calls and a "flood of bogus negative online reviews" after the game, and the office required extra police patrols, according to the AP report.

After the March 26 loss, Wildcats head coach John Calipari lamented the fact three of his five starters racked up four fouls in the contest, per Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.

"You know, it's amazing that we were in that game where they practically fouled out my team," he said. "Amazing that we had a chance. So proud of how these guys fought."

Calipari added: "There was a lot of stuff that went on and our kids fought through it. I told them at halftime, 'It is what it is. And you've got to beat who's out there. Let's go and don't worry about it.'"

No member of the Tar Heels' roster had more than three fouls in the victory. UNC eventually went on to win the national championship with a triumph over Gonzaga in the title game.

Higgins told the AP of his appreciation for the work the authorities did on the case.