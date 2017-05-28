Toulon Tournament 2017: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Preview and More

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

A selection of world football's most talented youngsters aged 20 or under will descend upon France's south coast as the 2017 Toulon Tournament gets underway this Monday.

The fortnight-long, annual competition celebrates football's youth like no other tournament, and England return to the region hoping to defend their crown after ending a 22-year trophy drought in Toulon last year.

Three four-team groups will contend for the Toulon title in 2017, and although the double-booking of the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup has weakened some squads, the field is brimming with quality nevertheless.

Among the frontrunners for this year's crown is home nation France, Group C contenders Brazil and the Three Lions, looking to clinch back-to-back triumphs in Toulon for the third time in their history.

Read on for a preview of the competition as Monday's curtain-raiser approaches, with a look toward which dark horses are lurking and which players to keep an eye on this time around.

2017 Toulon Tournament: Upcoming Schedule Date Fixture Monday, May 29 Japan vs. Cuba Monday, May 29 England vs. Angola Festival-Foot-Espoirs.com

Visit the Festival Foot Espoirs website for a full schedule of the 45th Toulon Tournament, as well as a list of which teams are competing in this year's competition.

Start Date: Monday, May 29

End Date: Saturday, June 10

Preview

France have an obvious advantage in the Toulon Tournament given their players may be most familiar with the climate this close to home, and it was they who were stripped of last year's title after winning it all in 2015.

As is the case with England and Japan, Les Bleus have seen their youth options reduced by the Under-20 World Cup, but one highly promising figure who remained for the Toulon tilt is Red Bull Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Despite being just 18 years of age, the former Red Bull Salzburg defender has quickly gained a renown as playing beyond his years, and the Bundesliga website's Alex Chaffer recently spoke of his imposing frame:

France are battling to escape a tough pool as Group B also contains Ivory Coast, Wales and underdogs Bahrain, but if a good defence is the foundation to success, Les Bleus are in good hands with Upamecano guarding their lines.

Wales could be their main competition in the pool stage provided the Dragons can find their roar in Toulon, and forward Tyler Roberts recently hyped their chances as he prepares to play a key role for his side:

The West Bromwich Albion attacker spent the first half of last season on loan at Oxford United. However, it wasn't until he joined Shrewsbury Town on temporary terms in January that he stepped his game up another notch, scoring four times in only 13 appearances for the League One club.

England are undoubted favourites in a Group A lineup that also includes Cuba and Angola, although Japan could lay a stake on top spot as a dark horse, and the Toulon Tournament Twitter account showcased their preparations this week:

Midfielder Takumi Sasaki and forward Hiroki Abe will be two of the names to keep an eye on among the Samurai Blue squad, and head coach Atsushi Uchiyama has a burgeoning contingent of starlets under his command.

Brazil—Toulon winners in 2013 and 2014—should be considered top dogs ahead of Czech Republic, Scotland and Indonesia in Group C, but after missing the last two editions of the tournament, they could have issues acclimating.