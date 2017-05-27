U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Updated Standings After Saturday Group Scores

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/Getty Images

Portugal beat Iran 2-1 in Group C of the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday to qualify for the last 16. Elsewhere in the group, Costa Rica also won, beating group winners Zambia 1-0, a result that might be good enough to also see them through in third place.

Today's action in the tournament will conclude with Group D heavyweights Italy and Uruguay both set to play.

For the updated standings after Saturday's early matches, visit FIFA.com.

Recap

Portugal fell behind early in a must-win game when Reza Shekari found the net after just four minutes. The Portuguese needed to show some resolve, but it was quality that got them back in it when Diogo Goncalves equalised on 54 minutes.

The 20-year-old Benfica winger finished smartly, as Portugal began to assert their dominance of possession and turn it into a host of chances. One of those opportunities was converted on 86 minutes when substitute Xande Silva netted the winner.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/Getty Images

The 20-year-old forward's pace and power had caused Iran a host of problems after his introduction. Silva's goal also meant Portugal leapfrogged the competition to qualify as runners-up, despite Zambia's defeat.

Jostin Daly kept Costa Rican hopes of qualification alive after he scored on 15 minutes, per FIFA's official Twitter account:

Los Ticos then had to endure a frantic finish as first Randall Leal missed a penalty that would have doubled their lead, before Zambia thought they had scored a last-gasp equaliser. However, the referee chalked off Patson Daka's finish to let Costa Rica survive, and they'll now be hoping they earn qualification as a result.

Attention will now turn to events in Group D as Italy take on Japan, while Uruguay meet South Africa.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.