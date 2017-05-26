Former 4-Star DT Jordan Elliott Transferring to Missouri After 1 Year with Texas

Photo credit: Scout.com

Former Texas defensive tackle Jordan Elliott is set to transfer to Missouri, according to Gabe DeArmond of Rivals.com.

Elliott also sent a short message on his Twitter account:

The young play appeared in six games for the Longhorns last season, tallying eight tackles, 1.5 for loss.

Elliott announced his decision to transfer on Snapchat (h/t The Detroit News) last week and was given his release just two days ago, per Garrett Callahan of 247Sports.

However, he clearly knew where he wanted to go with his decision to transfer to Missouri, a team that seems in need of his talent after finishing just 4-8 last season with a defense that ranked 90th in the country in points allowed per game.

The 6'4", 318-pound player can be a massive presence on the defensive line with the skill set that could give the Tigers a major upgrade against the run.

According to Scout.com, Elliott was a 4-star recruit out of high school. He was considered the No. 105 player in the 2016 class and No. 14 at his position.