Mike Brown Talks Steve Kerr's Possible NBA Finals Return, Facing Cavaliers

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Mike Brown is set to face his former team as the interim coach of the Golden State Warriors, but he might not even be in charge if Steve Kerr is healthy.

"First of all, Steve may be back," Brown told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "We all want him to be back. So, I'm just taking this thing one day at a time."

Kerr has been out with complications from back surgery since the third game of the postseason. Brown has taken over, leading the squad to 10 straight wins and an appearance in the NBA finals.

Per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Kerr is still in a "significant amount of pain" and it's unknown if he will be ready for the next round. General manager Bob Myers said Wednesday, adding, "At this point, he’s not able to coach," via Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News.

If Brown does remain in charge as he has for most of the playoffs, it will give him a chance at revenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers, an organization that fired him in 2014 after five years as a coach.

However, he doesn't believe there will be anything special about the upcoming matchup.

"I don't know right now if I have any emotions about going back coaching there," Brown said, per Spears. "I'm really just trying to make it into this being the next round. Obviously, it's special to me because it is the Finals."

The Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals once with Brown at the helm but were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

"We were good. LeBron was young," he added. "We never really had a second guy who was a perennial year-to-year second guy besides LeBron."

James has help now in the form of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love among others, which could make the third battle between the Cavaliers and Warriors a good one regardless of who is coaching.