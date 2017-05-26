Isaiah Thomas Willing to Delay Contract Extension to Let Celtics Add Free Agents

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is hoping for a contract extension but is willing to wait if it helps the team.

According to Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com, the point guard would prefer the team add free agents this summer instead of worrying about his own financial future.

"We need the best possible player that's gonna help us win, and I'm with that," Thomas said. "Anything Danny [Ainge] and this organization need me to do to help bring even more talent to this city, I'm all for that. I want to win a championship, and being so close to getting to the Finals, that makes you want it that much more."

The All-Star will be a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

Thomas is set to make just over $6 million next season in the final season of a four-year deal. He has clearly improved tremendously since then, earning two straight All-Star appearances while finishing third in the NBA this season with 28.9 points per game.

He also led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals before the squad lost in five games to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This level of play indicates he will get a significant raise by the time he reaches free agency.

On the other hand, the team earned a Game 3 win over the Cavaliers without him after Thomas was ruled out with a hip injury. With Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley already on the roster and the No. 1 draft pick available to be used on top prospect Markelle Fultz, Boston could potentially move on from their top scorer.

However, Thomas apparently isn't concerned about those thoughts.

"I love this team and I don't think anybody in this organization would think this team is better without me," he said. "I don't even think my teammates would say that."

In the meantime, he will hope his limited salary could help the Celtics add a game-changing player necessary to put the team over the top next season.