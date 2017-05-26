Cris Cyborg Rips Germaine De Randamie for Saying She Won't Fight Cheater

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cris "Cyborg" Justino came back with some harsh words after being called a "proven cheater" by Germaine de Randamie's camp Friday.

In a series of tweets, Justino questioned everything from the legitimacy of the featherweight title to her toughness.

"We waited five months to find out it wasn't [de Randamie's] hand that was hurt but her mental toughness and lack of confidence," she tweeted. "The toughest opponent de Randamie will ever fight is her mind. Unfortunately that's a battle she will have to overcome before being world champ."

She added, "Some people are so afraid to lose that they will find every excuse not to try. De Randamie you can't doubt yourself champs are confident."

This comes in response to her prospective opponent's camp refusing a bout at UFC 214.

"Germaine and her team have talked, and the position is that she will not fight Cyborg because Cyborg is a known and proven cheater," her manager Brian Butler said, per Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting. "Even after so much scrutiny has been put on Cyborg, she still managed to pop for something and will always be a person of suspicion who is trying to beat the system rather than just conforming to the rules."

Cyborg failed a drug test in December and hasn't competed since. However, her suspension was lifted in February after getting an exemption from the USADA.

In the interim, de Randamie took advantage of the opportunity, defeating Holly Holm for the inaugural featherweight championship in February.