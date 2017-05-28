Championship Play-off Final 2017: Huddersfield vs Reading Live Stream, Preview

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town and Reading will do battle on Monday, May 29, with the lucrative final Premier League ticket at stake in the 2017 Championship play-off final.

The teams finished the season in fifth and third place, respectively, before narrow wins in the play-offs over Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham. Both improved tremendously on their 2015-16 campaigns, and one of the two sides is set to reap the rewards.



Reading finished the season in third place and with a clear advantage in goal difference, scoring 12 more times than Huddersfield and finishing with a difference of plus-four. Huddersfield actually finished the campaign with a negative difference, but solid organisation in the play-offs led to a spot in the final.

Per Squawka News, manager David Wagner has made it clear he considers their opponents the favourites:

Form is on the side of the Royals, who have lost just two of their last 10 matches. Huddersfield only have two wins in their last five, but the Terriers did play inspired football against Sheffield Wednesday.

Overall, there's very little to separate the two teams, who even split the season-series, with both sides winning their home fixture 1-0.

The absence of Reading captain Paul McShane could be a major factor. The 31-year-old was suspended for a horror tackle in the first leg against Fulham, causing him to miss both the second leg and the final.

Tiago Ilori is his likely replacement, and the former Liverpool man lacks the experience in these kind of major matches.

Experience certainly favours the Royals, who have several veterans in their ranks. Yann Kermorgant has been sensational as the main threat in front of goal of late, and Ali Al-Habsi is a dependable stopper who has been a feature in English football for years.

On the other side of the pitch, much attention will go to Wagner, who has transformed Huddersfield from a minor club with a limited budget into the Premier League hopefuls they are today.

Unibet's Kristan Heneage foresees big things for the tactician, whether his team wins promotion or not:

Their brand of high-energy football can lead to mistakes and defensive lapses, and the Terriers can't afford to lose their focus for a second. Combined with Reading's veteran experience, the Royals should be considered the favourites―but only by a small margin.