SEC Baseball Tournament 2017: Final Four Schedule and Bracket Predictions

The SEC is arguably the deepest conference in the country, but only four teams remain in the hunt for the conference tournament title.

South Carolina has been the biggest surprise to this point, coming from the No. 11 seed to reach the semifinals. Meanwhile, Florida, LSU and Arkansas have lived up to their seeds and are all a threat to leave Hoover, Alabama with a title.

The tournament is single elimination from this point forward, so each team will have to be at its best in order to survive the next two days, beginning with the semifinals Saturday.

Schedule

Game 15: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 11 South Carolina (SEC Network at 1 p.m. ET)

Game 16: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Arkansas (SEC Network at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Semifinals

LSU vs. South Carolina

South Carolina has been on an impressive run in the SEC tournament, winning games when it was needed to keep the season alive.

The Gamecocks upset Vanderbilt in 11 innings in Game 1, then kept it up through the next few days, including Friday's 3-1 come-from-behind victory to knock out Kentucky.

Although the level of play hasn't always been pretty, they keep finding ways to survive and have enough talent to win another two games for a title.

However, it will be a new challenge keeping up with LSU, which has been the most impressive team in Hoover thus far.

The Tigers won 10-3 in the first game against Missouri, then earned an even more dominant finish with a 10-0 victory over Kentucky in seven innings.

Luke Johnson of The Advocate noted why this was such an impressive performance:

Kentucky's Sean Hjelle had an outstanding season but was no match for the LSU offense, allowing nine earned runs in five innings.

The middle infield combination of Cole Freeman and Kramer Robertson have been outstanding this tournament and should be able to continue their strong play Saturday.

Prediction: LSU 7, South Carolina 2

Florida vs. Arkansas

Florida scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning in the second round and did much more than that in the third round.

Down 3-0 to Mississippi State Friday, the Gators exploded for 11 runs in the eighth inning before eventually winning 12-3:

"The whole game we didn't hit," Florida third baseman Jonathan India said after the game, per SEC Sports. "We were just falling apart. To come together like that in the eighth inning it was just, I got a lot of emotions in me. It was just awesome."

Although the team suffered a few injuries, this is clearly a terrifying lineup that can never be counted out until the game is officially over.

Meanwhile, the Gators still haven't even used one of the top pitchers in the league yet this tournament in Brady Singer. The sophomore produced a 2.67 ERA with a 7-3 record this season and is responsible for all three complete games the team saw in 2017.

Arkansas has scored 21 runs in the last two games, but it won't have an easy time scoring against the big right-hander.

Jax Biggers can lead the Razorbacks offense to some runs to keep the game close. However, it might not be enough to pull off the upset.

Prediction: Florida 5, Arkansas 3