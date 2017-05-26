Nebraska WR Stanley Morgan Jr. Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

University of Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was arrested at the beginning of May for felony possession of marijuana, per KETV Omaha.

He was discovered to have 21.4 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his car, although his felony charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

Defensive back Antonio Reed was also in the car at the time of the arrest but was not charged.

Head coach Mike Riley was reportedly aware of the incident but wouldn't comment until he learned more information.

Morgan is heading into his junior season with the team, tallying 58 catches for 757 yards and five touchdowns in his first two years. The Louisiana native had 453 receiving yards in 2016, which ranked second on the team behind Jordan Westerkamp, who has since graduated.