Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann Flip-Flops on Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The transfer saga surrounding Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and his rumoured move to Manchester United has taken yet another turn, as the France international has claimed the rumours are "unfounded" just days after suggesting a transfer is likely.

As shared by Bleacher Report on Instagram, Griezmann dropped a major transfer hint earlier this week, telling Quotidien he's more likely to move to England than stay in the Spanish capital:

Atletico fans started to accept the former Real Sociedad man is likely to leave, but with reports suggesting a deal is close, Griezmann has now taken to Twitter to deny those rumours. Per Eurosport's Pete Sharland, he tweeted: "The rumours are unfounded. I am always Colchonero [an Atletico player] My direction will be decided after I have spoken with my sporting advisors."

As the report notes, the 26-year-old has played his part in the constant stream of new rumours, regularly hinting he could be on his way to Old Trafford.

The transfer has seemed virtually inevitable for some time now, and Pilib de Brun of NBC Sports reported his sources are quite certain it will happen:

Lengthy and highly public transfer sagas have become a regular thing in football, however. Just last year, Paul Pogba's return to Manchester was dragged out for months on end, and the transfer wasn't made official until August.