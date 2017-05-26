Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki Activated, Will Return from Injuries vs. Rangers

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that both third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki have been activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Both players will be in the lineup for Toronto's game against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Donaldson was initially placed on the DL on April 15 due to a calf injury, and he was joined by Tulowitzki on April 22 when Tulo went down with a hamstring strain.

Prior to landing on the shelf, Donaldson was hitting .310 with two home runs and four RBI in nine games, while Tulowitzki appeared in 16 games and hit .263 with one homer and 10 RBI.

The 31-year-old Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who won the American League MVP award in 2015. Last season he batted .284 with 37 home runs and 99 RBI.

Tulowitzki is a five-time All-Star, and he hit .254 with 24 home runs and 79 RBI for the Jays in 2016.

The Blue Jays have reached the American League Championship Series in each of the past two seasons, but 2017 has been a struggle.

Due to injuries to Donaldson and Tulowitzki, as well as the loss of first baseman Edwin Encarnacion in free agency, Toronto is last in the AL East with a record of 21-26, 7.5 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees.