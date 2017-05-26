Debating Chris Jericho's Place in the Hierarchy of WWE History

2 of 3

Even more significant to Jericho's legacy in WWE than his in-ring work is his ability to evolve and grow his character.

When he arrived in WWE as Y2J, he did so promising to save the company from the monotony it had fallen into. Once he finally settled into his role as a babyface, he became one of the most dynamic performers on the roster. From the way he insulted Stephanie McMahon to the rock star-like persona he adopted, Jericho stood out from the rest of his peers.

Babyface or heel, he was not afraid to be the butt of a joke if it entertained fans. He had an electrifying presence that made audiences sit up, take notice and invest in whatever he was in the middle of.

In 2007, he returned to WWE after a two-year hiatus but faltered right out of the gate. His character was unchanged and stale. The crowd's reactions to the future Hall of Famer were not as passionate or rabid as they previously were.

Jericho had the wherewithal to recognize the issues that existed with the stagnant nature of his character and proposed changes. He turned heel and embarked on the greatest run of his career.

He brutally and unapologetically attacked Michaels, causing an eye injury that jeopardized his career and went as far as to punch his wife at SummerSlam 2008. The series of matches that ensued featured some of Jericho's finest character work, as he viciously and violently brutalized his childhood hero, showing a side of himself to the WWE Universe few imagined he was capable of.

He was cerebral, unremorseful and more serious than ever. He vowed to unmask Rey Mysterio and berated legendary Superstars such as Jimmy Snuka, Roddy Piper and Ric Flair, diminishing their accomplishments and criticizing them for their inability to get out of the wrestling business.

Jericho ended his extraordinary run in 2010, solidifying himself as a chameleon of sorts within the wrestling industry.

Then came his unexpectedly great run of 2016-17, where he took mindless insults like "stupid idiot" and turned them into catchphrases fans chanted during his matches. He also created a gold mine out of The List of Jericho, which became a staple of his act until his last SmackDown Live appearance on May 2.

Like he had so many times, he stayed one step ahead of the curve, recognizing when his character had run its course and reinventing himself so as not to become stale and insignificant. As adaptable a performer as he was between the ropes, he proved to be a virtuoso whose best work came when he pushed himself to be different and new, fresh and exciting.

He never settled. Taking into consideration the creative team that oversaw the shows he was performing on became complacent midway through the 2000s, his many phases and personas are a testament to the man behind the character more than anything.