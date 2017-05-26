Roger Goodell Asked Chad Johnson for Advice Before TD Celebration Rule Change

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed he spoke with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the league decided to lessen the focus on punishments for on-field celebrations.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports passed along comments the wideout formerly known as Chad Ochocinco, who helped make a name for himself with his creative and entertaining touchdown dances, made on the B-More Opinionated podcast about his discussions with Goodell.

"Well, I didn't puff a cigar, but I knew the rule change was coming," Johnson said. "I had talked to Roger a couple of times at length, maybe two or three times, before the rule change came out. And he asked my advice on what he could do to be able to loosen the reins on the celebration rules, but at the same time maintain the respect and integrity of the game."

The 39-year-old Miami native went on to say he expressed to the commissioner that it was important to remember the NFL is first and foremost a form of entertainment.

"This is a game of entertainment," Johnson said. "Back in the days where gladiators used to fight, it was for entertainment purposes; that's what sports are—entertainment. And when you take that part of the game away, what are you watching? You're watching a bunch of robots. It's like watching a video game."

Goodell announced earlier in the week the league planned to give players more opportunity to celebrate, including using the football as a prop and group celebrations. The commish also noted he spoke with more than 80 current and former players about the issue.

"We saw a lot of interest in liberalizing and allowing the players a little more freedom to be able to express their joy, their individuality and frankly celebrate the game," he said. "So that's what we think we've accomplished here. There will be an ongoing dialogue with a lot of parties to make sure that we implement it."

On Thursday, Albert Breer of The MMQB noted the change is part of an ongoing effort by Goodell to create a better relationship with the players. He noted the union has "taken notice" but isn't completely buying into the new approach with the collective bargaining agreement set to end after the 2020 season.

Even though the celebration rules have become more lax for 2017, it's not suddenly going to become a free-for-all. ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert noted there will still be penalties for anything deemed a delay of game, including dunking over the crossbar.