NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2017 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Two teams will compete for an NBA title while the other 28 clubs put together roster plans for the 2017-18 season. Rumors focusing on draft plans and free-agent targets have started to heat up.

One prominent Western Conference team could be replacing an aging future Hall of Famer in the starting lineup with another at the tail end of his prime. That acquisition would certainly shake up the standings and 2018 postseason.

As the draft process progresses, Lonzo Ball won't overexert himself. Aside from the Los Angeles Lakers, the standout collegiate star didn't feel the need to work out for any team requesting the time. But he may be open to showing his stuff for another club. Who's gaining access to the potential top-five pick?

The summer could be a time to rekindle flames between a player and coach who found stretches of success with the Chicago Bulls. Do they need each other in 2017?

We'll discuss hot topics brewing before the draft on June 22 and free agency on July 1.

San Antonio Spurs Seriously Pursuing Chris Paul

Harry How/Getty Images

A match made in basketball heaven. The San Antonio Spurs would automatically re-enter the discussion for an NBA title if Chris Paul were to join Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge under head coach Gregg Popovich.

According to ESPN.com reporter Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Clippers view the Spurs as a potential threat to lure Paul away during free agency:

The 32-year-old point guard can exercise an early-termination clause in his deal, per Spotrac, which allows him to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason. The Clippers fell short of expectations in a first-round postseason loss to the Utah Jazz over seven games.

Paul's priorities will come into play when deciding whether to move on. Because of limited cap space, the Spurs can't offer as much money as the Clippers. However, after bowing out of the playoffs in disappointing fashion over the past few years, he must weigh his desire to win an NBA title.

CP3 must ask himself whether his time with the Clippers has run its course. Secondly, would the Spurs be an ideal landing spot to potentially finish his career?

Will Lonzo Ball Work Out for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Is it possible LaVar Ball and his son have opened their minds to the latter playing for a team other than the Lakers?

The elder Ball often makes brash statements. On his son's behalf, he limited pre-draft workouts to the Lakers, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation.

"That's all we working out for is the Lakers," LaVar said. "Just the Lakers. There's nobody else that we need to work out for."

Many expect Los Angeles to take the former UCLA Bruin with the second pick in the draft on June 22. According to Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, the Ball camp politely declined an invitation to work out for the team, per ESPN.com reporter Chris Forsberg.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

In an interesting turn of events, the Philadelphia 76ers may be granted access to work out the talented point guard, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. It's surprising to see Ball's camp contemplate opening up to the Sixers because the team has touted Ben Simmons, last year's No. 1 overall pick, as a point forward.

Will Ball coexist with another distributor in the starting lineup? The Celtics have a crowded backcourt, with All-Star Isaiah Thomas at the 1. Philadelphia needs a scoring guard, but the UCLA standout doesn't have a complete shooting arsenal; he lacks a mid-range game with unorthodox shot mechanics.

The Ball camp may have considered the idea that the Lakers may shock the world and pass on the flashy 6'6" guard. The Sixers hold the No. 3 selection and may entertain splitting facilitator duties between Simmons and Ball.

Derrick Rose Reuniting with Tom Thibodeau?

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The last time guard Derrick Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau worked together, they advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinal round of the 2015 playoffs with the Chicago Bulls. That team lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron James' first year returning to the organization.

Neither Rose nor Thibodeau has been able to reach the playoffs since parting ways. According to ESPN.com reporter Ian Begley, the two may reunite this summer.

Earlier in the season, Marc Stein reported the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves came close to striking a trade deal to swap Ricky Rubio and Rose, but it seems Thibodeau likely put in the word to fold at the deadline.

Now, the Timberwolves can acquire Rose without giving up Rubio, who could become the subject of trade talks with the Knicks this summer, per Begley.

Kris Dunn, the 2016 No. 5 overall pick, will eventually take over as the floor general in Minnesota, but at 28, after four knee surgeries, Rose could provide a spark off the bench for 25 minutes per contest.