Roy Nelson, Bellator Reportedly Agree to Contract

Eraldo Peres/Associated Press

Heavyweight fighter Roy Nelson has reportedly reached a deal to compete in Bellator.

MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani first reported Nelson signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator, with an official announcement expected "in the coming days."

ESPN's Brett Okamoto confirmed Nelson's signing, adding that his debut fight with the promotion is still to be determined.

The 40-year-old Nelson has been competing in UFC since 2009 when he was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter. He won the competition by knocking out Brendan Schaub in the first round and was awarded a Knockout of the Night bonus.

Nelson had a 9-10 record in UFC that includes seven losses in his last 10 matches. His most recent showing was a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Volkov at the April 15 UFC on Fox event.

In 36 career fights, Nelson has amassed a 22-14 record with 14 wins by (T)KO.