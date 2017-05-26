Enes Kanter Arrest Sought by Turkey for Alleged Involvement in Terror Group

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Turkey has reportedly issued a warrant for the arrest of Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter on accusations of alleged involvement with a terrorist organization.

According to AFP (h/t Yahoo), pro-government Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported the warrant is due to Kanter's previous support on social media for Fethullah Gulen, who is alleged to have staged a failed coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last year.

Kanter is accused of using an encrypted messaging app called Bylock, which Turkey says was created for use by Gulen supporters.

Kanter responded to the story on Twitter, writing in Turkish (h/t AFP), "You cannot catch me. Hahaha. Don't waste your energy. I am already going to come to [Turkey] to spit on all of your ugly, hate-filled faces."

Last week, Kanter said he was held at a Romanian airport after Turkey canceled his passport due to his political beliefs, as seen in the following video:

Kanter was eventually allowed to leave on a flight to London.

The Swiss-born 25-year-old went on to hold a news conference and expressed his desire to become an American citizen, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Right now I am country-less. I am open to adoption definitely. I am going to try to become an American citizen. I have a green card. We will see if they can speed up the process a little bit. It would definitely be nice. Right now my next move is becoming an American citizen."

Kanter is a six-year NBA veteran who has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Thunder after getting drafted by the Utah Jazz.

The talented big man averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for OKC in 2016-17.