Ryan Braun Placed on 10-Day DL with Calf Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun has been shut down again due to calf issues.

The Brewers announced Braun has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left calf and that they have activated pitcher Junior Guerra to take his spot on the 25-man roster.

Braun injured his calf during Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was removed in the fifth inning.

The 2011 National League MVP had just been activated from the disabled list on Sunday after originally injuring his left calf.

"It's not ideal, obviously," Braun said after Thursday's game, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "Same calf, same situation. I knew when I came back that I wasn't at 100 percent, but it was good enough that I was optimistic I'd be able to work through it."

Braun is off to a strong start in 2017. The 33-year-old is hitting .262/.350/.524 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 30 games.