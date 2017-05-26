Tommy Lasorda Undergoes Pacemaker Replacement Surgery

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda had surgery to replace his pacemaker on Thursday.

The Dodgers announced Lasorda's procedure, adding he's "doing well and looking forward to returning to Dodger Stadium."

On May 21, the Dodgers confirmed reports that Lasorda was in the hospital for an undisclosed condition and he was "resting comfortably."

TMZ Sports reported the cause for the Hall of Famer's hospitalization was due to an infection but that he was set to be released by the middle of the week.

The 89-year-old Lasorda has dealt with a series of health issues over the last five years. He suffered a heart attack in 2012 and was hospitalized twice in 2016 after falling at a memorabilia show, among other issues, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers for 21 seasons from 1976-96. He posted a 1,599-1,439 record with two World Series titles in four appearances.