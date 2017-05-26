John Mara Says Roger Goodell Changed Celebration Rules to Help Player Relations

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

New York Giants president John Mara said the decision to tone down punishments for on-field celebrations was part of an ongoing effort by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to improve his relationship with the league's players.

On Thursday, Albert Breer of The MMQB passed along comments the Giants' co-owner made about the alterations and his hope for a future filled with less tension.

"The commissioner has made an effort to do it," Mara said. "Going around and meeting with them on the celebration rule, I think, is just one example. That's important. We try to engage with them on the competition committee with the rules changes every year. We get good feedback and put a lot of that into effect."

He added: "So I think that's always important to do that, and I know Roger has made that a priority, and hopefully that'll pay off for both sides in the end."

After speaking with more than 80 current and former players about the hot-button topic, Goodell announced earlier in the week the NFL would allow more celebrations, including using the football as a prop and group collaborations.

"We saw a lot of interest in liberalizing and allowing the players a little more freedom to be able to express their joy, their individuality and frankly celebrate the game," he said. "So that's what we think we've accomplished here. There will be an ongoing dialogue with a lot of parties to make sure that we implement it."

The relationship between Goodell and players had soured in recent years, mostly because of how the commissioner handled cases related to player discipline.

In 2015, Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Eric Winston, who serves as president of the National Football League Players Association, told Mark Maske of the Washington Post the NFLPA would be hesitant to sign any new collective bargaining agreement without a reduction in power in that area.

"It would be hard to imagine any new deal if there's not a change," Winston said. "I can't imagine taking a new deal back to the players and say personal conduct isn't going to change."

Breer noted the union has "taken notice" of the commish's efforts but remain skeptical of his intentions with the current CBA set to expire after the 2020 season.

Goodell took over for Paul Tagliabue as the NFL's chief executive in 2006 and has guided the league through multiple controversies, including Spygate, Bountygate and Deflategate.