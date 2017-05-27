French Open 2017: Schedule, Dates, Times, Live Stream and Predictions

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 2017 French Open will kick off on Sunday, as the second Grand Slam of the season brings the best players in the world to Paris.

The finals will take place on June 10 and June 11, and given the depth of this year's field, fans should be in for an amazing tournament.

Rafael Nadal is the favourite for the men's title after a sensational start to his clay season, but defending champion Novak Djokovic has recovered from a bout of poor form and can't be underestimated. The women's draw is wide open, and defending champion Garbine Muguruza has been in dreadful form in 2017―the women's title truly is up for grabs.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

For the full schedule, visit the event's official website. Live streams will be available via the ITV Player, NBC Sports app and the Tennis Channel.

Nadal's incredible run through the clay season, including titles at Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid, had everyone thinking he was a shoo-in for another title in Paris, which would be his 10th.

His upset loss against Dominic Thiem in Rome and Djokovic's good play in the latter stages of that tournament have opened the door for doubters, however. The two are widely backed for success and could serve up a stunning match before the final, per Stuart Fraser of The Times:

Nadal remains the king of clay. His excellent blend of power and spin makes him ideally suited for the slower courts, where the amount of spin put on the ball tends to have a far bigger impact. The Spaniard is healthy and moving well, and his serve has been clicking of late.

Djokovic has shown flashes of his supreme talent, including a superb showing in Rome that came to an abrupt halt in the final. That loss against Alexander Zverev was another reminder the Serb has struggled with consistency, but when he's at his best, he's a threat to Nadal.

After finally winning the tournament last year, Djokovic shouldn't be under too much pressure. As shared by Metro's George Bellshaw, he's shifted the pressure to others ahead of the tournament:

Andy Murray has also struggled for large stretches of the 2017 campaign, and his brand of tennis is less suited to the clay courts. The Scot isn't expected to challenge the two favourites, but others might. Thiem, Zverev and David Goffin have all flashed good form of late, opening the door for more upsets.

In the women's draw, the absences of Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams, combined with Muguruza's poor form, make for an interesting tournament. Simona Halep might be the favourite to win, even though she's never won a Grand Slam and couldn't close the deal in Rome.

Per the WTA's official Twitter account, she's dealing with a serious injury, and at the time of writing, it wasn't certain she could play:

Angelique Kerber hasn't been great this season and hasn't won a tournament on clay in 2017, and Karolina Pliskova also isn't expected to contend after an inconsistent run. Elina Svitolina grabbed the win in Rome and had her best result at a Grand Slam in Paris in 2015, reaching the quarter-finals. Perhaps this is the year she makes her breakthrough.

Predictions: Despite the emerging young talent in the men's draw and Djokovic's abilities, Nadal once again powers his way to a French Open title. In the women's draw, Svitolina stuns the tennis world to win her first Grand Slam.