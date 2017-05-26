Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman Cleared of Charges in Airport Drug Arrest

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Sean Waltman, best known as X-Pac during his professional wrestling career, had drug charges dropped related to a recent airport arrest.

Sam Roberts of Sirius XM first reported the news Thursday night, noting the district attorney rejected the case. TMZ Sports reported Friday tests on the pills found during the search came back negative and sources told the outlet "the case is over."

In early May, TMZ Sports reported Waltman was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after police said he tried to bring methamphetamine and marijuana on a flight to the United Kingdom. It was also discovered he had an outstanding warrant dating to a previous DUI arrest.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. passed along comments the 44-year-old wrestler—who spent time in WWE, WCW and TNA during a career that's spanned nearly three decades—made to TMZ about what he described as a misunderstanding about treatment for a yeast infection.

"With my past, I can totally understand anybody rolling their eyes at my story," Waltman said. "Once the lab work comes back, this should be all cleared up. But in the meantime, oh what a mess man. What a mess."

Waltman went on to acknowledge he endured problems with meth in the past, but he's since changed his lifestyle and is living much cleaner these days.

"I was one of the worst meth-heads ever," he said. "If I was back doing that, there is no way I could have the life that I have right now. My life is amazing, this is just a hiccup in the road. I'm still clean, besides the cannabis. I don't drink, I don't do any drugs. My diet is probably better than just about anybody's."

Waltman, who became part of the famed D-Generation X stable as well as a member of The Kliq, was a four-time Tag Team champion and two-time European champion during his run in the WWE when it was known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).