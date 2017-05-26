Chris Paul Pursuit by Spurs Reportedly a Concern for Clippers

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly growing concerned about the Western Conference rival San Antonio Spurs making a serious push for superstar point guard Chris Paul during the offseason.

On Friday, Marc Stein of ESPN reported the Clippers are taking the Spurs' possible interest "very seriously," though San Antonio would need to make other moves to create the necessary space under the salary cap to sign Paul, a potential unrestricted free agent.

The 32-year-old Wake Forest product holds an early-termination option in his current contract. He can turn down a $24.3 million salary for next season to hit the open market, giving himself a chance to score a lucrative long-term deal from Los Angeles or another organization.

Although Paul would be one of the most coveted free agents available, only recently has the idea of leaving the Clippers started to pick up steam.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported in February that Los Angeles and the nine-time All-Star selection had already "verbally agreed" to a new contract. He would opt out of his current deal and re-sign with a new agreement worth over $200 million over the summer.

In late April, sources told Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.com they "expected" Paul to stay with the Clippers under a long-term extension.

Now it appears keeping him won't be such a slam dunk for Los Angeles.

The Spurs' sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors after an ankle injury suffered by Kawhi Leonard showed how much they lean on their MVP candidate small forward. Adding more star power, potentially in the form of Paul, would make them a bigger threat to the Dubs.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated noted Paul wasn't prepared to talk about his future after the Clippers were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs:

Paul, who ranked ninth in the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating this season, would have no shortage of potential suitors if he does decide to survey his option as a free agent. The Spurs must get creative with the cap if they're going to become his ultimate landing spot, though.