Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Targeting Fall Fight, Showtime Exec Says

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

If the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match gets signed, the target date for the bout will be sometime this fall.

Showtime Sports executive vice president Stephen Espinoza said in an interview with FightHype that Mayweather "badly" wants to fight McGregor with the hope of doing it in the fall:

The timing will come down to how quickly the UFC and Mayweather can come to terms on a contract for the fight, if they are able to.

McGregor announced through his official website on May 18 that his side of the deal with the UFC to challenge Mayweather in a boxing match has been reached.

"It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management," he said. "The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."

With McGregor's side done, the onus is on Mayweather and the UFC to hammer out details that will make the long-rumored superfight a reality.

Since 2011, Mayweather has fought four times on the second or third Saturday in September. That date is taken this year by the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin match on September 16.