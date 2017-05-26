Chip Kelly Joins ESPN as College Football Analyst

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Unable to find the right coaching job, former NFL and college head coach Chip Kelly will bring his insight to ESPN as a college football analyst.

Per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, Kelly will be a studio analyst as part of Saturday's pregame coverage, provide analysis during halftime and wrap-up shows and appear on Sunday SportsCenter.

Kelly was one of the most successful coaches in college football at the University of Oregon from 2009-12. He led the Ducks to a 46-7 record, winning three conference titles, appearing in two Rose Bowls as well as the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.

After his success at Oregon, Kelly went to the NFL in 2013. He was the head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, compiling a 28-35 record with two winning seasons and one playoff appearance.

The 49ers fired Kelly after the 2016 season, his first with the team. He interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant offensive coordinator position in January before the team retained Nathaniel Hackett.