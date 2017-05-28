England vs. Angola: 2017 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

An England youth squad of varying ages will open their 2017 Toulon Tournament against Angola on Monday evening, looking to give their title defence an immediate boost in the south of France.

With the FIFA Under-20 World Cup currently taking place in South Korea, the Football Association confirmed it would send a squad made up of under-18s, under-19s and under-20s in its stead.

England under-18s coach Neil Dewsnip will lead the team into their curtain-raiser against Angola, who have won two of their last three outings, albeit against lower opposition than the Three Lions will encounter in France.

The Toulon Tournament holds a renown as one of the fiercest stomping grounds for young talent in football, providing a springboard from which many young talents of years gone by have launched their senior careers.

Read on for a preview of Monday's much-anticipated opener, complete with details on how to stream the clash, prediction and a look at one key player to keep an eye on.

2017 Toulon Tournament: Group A Confederation Team CAF Angola CONCACAF Cuba UEFA England AFC Japan FIFA.com

Date: Monday, May 29

Time: 6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Aubagne, France

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Prediction: England 4-0 Angola

Preview

England's prospects for this year's Toulon Tournament are uncertain considering the average age of their squad is likely to rival as one of the youngest given their commitments at the Under-20 World Cup.

Angola don't have the same dilemma, but some of the Three Lions' biggest rivals for the Toulon trophy are going through their own growing pains, per South American football writer Paulo Freitas:

Dewsnip has had to call on resources from all age groups, a factor that could work in Angola's favour, with the likes of 17-year-old Chelsea academy forward Martell Taylor-Crossdale among those involved in the trip:

None of Angola's squad ply their trade outside their native country, but they've shown in their most recent outings that may not be a concern, conceding just one in their last three, which fell in a 1-1 draw against Congo DR.

Before that run of matches, Angola lost back-to-back games against Egypt, perhaps the best team one can see in their recent match history, indicating England shouldn't encounter any major obstacles in their opener on Monday.

One to Watch: Ike Ugbo

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

A prolific season at Chelsea has seen young striker Ike Ugbo rewarded with an international call-up, which is of little wonder considering just how often the teenager has popped up on the scoresheet this term.

The 18-year-old netted grabbed particular attention at the end of April when he scored a golazo against Manchester City in the second leg of their FA Youth Cup final:

The Blues went on to clinch that title, and fan account Chelsea Youth disclosed just how fine-tuned Ugbo's scoring touch has been over the course of the campaign:

Sheffield Wednesday's George Hirst, the aforementioned Taylor-Crossdale and Sunderland's Elliot Embleton will be the other candidates to lead England's line, but Ugbo should have his name on the central reserve.

He's shown all term his eye for goal is one of the finest among England's youth prospects; now he has only to prove he can translate that same knack for scoring to the international stage.