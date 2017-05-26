French Open 2017 Schedule: Full Draw, Odds and Reaction from Roland Garros

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal could be forced on a collision course with Novak Djokovic in his bid to win a 10th Roland Garros crown at the 2017 French Open after Friday's draw saw the pair matched in the same half of the men's singles bracket.

Defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza has been drawn against 2010 French Open winner Francesca Schiavone in her first-round matchup, while fellow front-runner Angelique Kerber will face Ekaterina Makarova.

Elsewhere, world No. 1 Andy Murray was drawn opposite Russian Andrey Kuznetsov as the first opponent in his quest to win a maiden French Open title, and he could face Kei Nishikori in the competition's quarter-finals.

The women's competition looks wide-open with both Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova absent from the running, and Petra Kvitova may have eyes on the grand prize as she makes her long-awaited return to play in Paris.

2017 French Open Futures Odds: Men's Singles Player Odds Rafael Nadal -125 Novak Djokovic +300 Andy Murray +900 Dominic Thiem +900 Stanislas Wawrinka +1000 Alexander Zverev +1400 Kei Nishikori +4000 Nick Kyrgios +4000 Juan Martin del Potro +4000 Grigor Dimitrov +5000 David Goffin +5000 Milos Raonic +5000 Gael Monfils +8000 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga +8000 Tomas Berdych +10000 Lucas Pouille +10000 Fabio Fognini +10000 Roberto Bautista-Agut +10000 Albert Ramos-Vinolas +10000 Marin Cilic +12500 Richard Gasquet +15000 David Ferrer +15000 Pablo Cuevas +15000 Jack Sock +15000 Pablo Carreno-Busta +20000 John Isner +20000 Gilles Simon +20000 Borna Coric +20000 Kevin Anderson +25000 Fernando Verdasco +25000 Benoit Paire +30000 Feliciano Lopez +30000 Nicolas Almagro +30000 OddsShark.com (Correct as of May 25)

2017 French Open Futures Odds: Women's Singles Player Odds Simona Halep +600 Maria Sharapova +600 Garbine Muguruza +800 Angelique Kerber +1000 Karolina Pliskova +1200 Elina Svitolina +1400 Svetlana Kuznetsova +1800 Johanna Konta +1800 Petra Kvitova +2200 Kristina Mladenovic +2200 Caroline Wozniacki +2500 Madison Keys +2500 Belinda Bencic +2500 Daria Kasatkina +2800 Eugenie Bouchard +3300 Laura Siegemund +3300 Lucie Safarova +3300 Timea Bacsinszky +3300 Agnieszka Radwanska +3300 Carla Suarez Navarro +4000 Coco Vandeweghe +4000 Dominika Cibulkova +5000 Irina-Camelia Begu +6600 Venus Williams +6600 Ekaterina Makarova +6600 Sam Stosur +6600 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +6600 Sloane Stephens +8000 Caroline Garcia +8000 Jelena Ostapenko +8000 Ana Konjuh +10000 Monica Puig +10000 Roberta Vinci +10000 Barbora Strycova +10000 Francesca Schiavone +10000 OddsShark.com (Correct as of May 16)

Draw Reaction

Nine-time French Open champion Nadal has drawn mass attention in the build-up to this year's blockbuster in Paris, and his odds don't look much less favourable after being drawn opposite Benoit Paire in the first round.

The clay-court specialist can tighten his hold as Roland Garros' most successful star with a win in 2017, and speaking at the draw, Nadal portrayed a calm exterior as he returns to his second home:

That being said, he could have hoped for an easier introductory foe than world-ranked No. 45 Paire, as was reflected by tennis writers Jose Morgado and Chris Goldsmith when Friday's announcement was made:

Djokovic, the man Nadal could face in the semi-finals, recently confirmed 1999 French Open champions Andre Agassi as part of his new coaching team, a change he'll be hoping will put an end to his rut in form of late.

The Serb handed back his French Open trophy as part of Friday's draw announcement—where he was drawn opposite another Spaniard, Marcel Granollers—and spoke of his excitement for the new chapter ahead, per RolandGarros.com:

"The change that I have experienced in the last three, four weeks, separating with the team that I was with for ten years and now kind of creating a new team, creating a new vibe, feels exciting.

"It feels right at this moment because I was struggling a little bit on the court over the last five, six months, trying to redefine myself and rediscover what kind of approach is the right one. We all felt we needed a change, we needed to go our separate ways. So right now, I feel much better on the court."

As for Murray, he too has struggled to reach his best in 2017 thus far, although the Scot relayed he's eager to use any poor displays as more motivation to conjure up more good times ahead:

He'll take on Kuznetsov in what will be his third meeting against the world No. 85, having failed to lose to the Russian in either of those clashes in 2014 and 2016.

Muguruza's meeting with Schiavone is arguably the most appetising fixture of the women's first round, pitting current champion against 2010 title winner in a duel that pleased the former: "I'm super excited to be back, it's a very emotional place for me. I feel in a privileged position, so I'm trying to prepare the best I can."

Elsewhere, 40th-ranked Makarova promises to be a tough test of No. 1 seed Kerber's ability, although the German gave the impression she was always ready for a demanding start to the competition:

Third overall seed Simona Halep, who made the final in 2014, will take on Jana Cepelova in her first-round outing, and they've been drawn in the same half as top contender Elina Svitolina, who will face Yaroslava Shvedova.

It was also confirmed on Friday that Kvitova will return to Roland Garros almost six months after a knife attack in her home required hand surgery, and the No. 15 seed has been pitted against American Julia Boserup.