    French Open 2017 Schedule: Full Draw, Odds and Reaction from Roland Garros

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2017

    Spanish Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his third round match against US Jack Sock during the ATP Tennis Open tournament on May 18, 2017 at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. / AFP PHOTO / TIZIANA FABI (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
    TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

    Rafael Nadal could be forced on a collision course with Novak Djokovic in his bid to win a 10th Roland Garros crown at the 2017 French Open after Friday's draw saw the pair matched in the same half of the men's singles bracket.

    Defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza has been drawn against 2010 French Open winner Francesca Schiavone in her first-round matchup, while fellow front-runner Angelique Kerber will face Ekaterina Makarova.

    Elsewhere, world No. 1 Andy Murray was drawn opposite Russian Andrey Kuznetsov as the first opponent in his quest to win a maiden French Open title, and he could face Kei Nishikori in the competition's quarter-finals.

    The women's competition looks wide-open with both Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova absent from the running, and Petra Kvitova may have eyes on the grand prize as she makes her long-awaited return to play in Paris.

    The official Roland Garros Twitter account confirmed the men's singles draw soon after Friday's announcement:

    And here's how the women's singles draw looks for the 2017 French Open:

    Read on for a breakdown of all the reaction from Friday's draw announcement, complete with the 2017 French Open title odds, provided by OddsShark.

    2017 French Open Futures Odds: Men's Singles
    PlayerOdds
    Rafael Nadal-125
    Novak Djokovic+300
    Andy Murray+900
    Dominic Thiem+900
    Stanislas Wawrinka+1000
    Alexander Zverev+1400
    Kei Nishikori+4000
    Nick Kyrgios+4000
    Juan Martin del Potro+4000
    Grigor Dimitrov+5000
    David Goffin+5000
    Milos Raonic+5000
    Gael Monfils+8000
    Jo-Wilfried Tsonga+8000
    Tomas Berdych+10000
    Lucas Pouille+10000
    Fabio Fognini+10000
    Roberto Bautista-Agut+10000
    Albert Ramos-Vinolas+10000
    Marin Cilic+12500
    Richard Gasquet+15000
    David Ferrer+15000
    Pablo Cuevas+15000
    Jack Sock+15000
    Pablo Carreno-Busta+20000
    John Isner+20000
    Gilles Simon+20000
    Borna Coric+20000
    Kevin Anderson+25000
    Fernando Verdasco+25000
    Benoit Paire+30000
    Feliciano Lopez+30000
    Nicolas Almagro+30000
    OddsShark.com (Correct as of May 25)
    2017 French Open Futures Odds: Women's Singles
    PlayerOdds
    Simona Halep+600
    Maria Sharapova+600
    Garbine Muguruza+800
    Angelique Kerber+1000
    Karolina Pliskova+1200
    Elina Svitolina+1400
    Svetlana Kuznetsova+1800
    Johanna Konta+1800
    Petra Kvitova+2200
    Kristina Mladenovic+2200
    Caroline Wozniacki+2500
    Madison Keys+2500
    Belinda Bencic+2500
    Daria Kasatkina+2800
    Eugenie Bouchard+3300
    Laura Siegemund+3300
    Lucie Safarova+3300
    Timea Bacsinszky+3300
    Agnieszka Radwanska+3300
    Carla Suarez Navarro+4000
    Coco Vandeweghe+4000
    Dominika Cibulkova+5000
    Irina-Camelia Begu+6600
    Venus Williams+6600
    Ekaterina Makarova+6600
    Sam Stosur+6600
    Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova+6600
    Sloane Stephens+8000
    Caroline Garcia+8000
    Jelena Ostapenko+8000
    Ana Konjuh+10000
    Monica Puig+10000
    Roberta Vinci+10000
    Barbora Strycova+10000
    Francesca Schiavone+10000
    OddsShark.com (Correct as of May 16)

    Draw Reaction

    Nine-time French Open champion Nadal has drawn mass attention in the build-up to this year's blockbuster in Paris, and his odds don't look much less favourable after being drawn opposite Benoit Paire in the first round.

    The clay-court specialist can tighten his hold as Roland Garros' most successful star with a win in 2017, and speaking at the draw, Nadal portrayed a calm exterior as he returns to his second home:

    That being said, he could have hoped for an easier introductory foe than world-ranked No. 45 Paire, as was reflected by tennis writers Jose Morgado and Chris Goldsmith when Friday's announcement was made:

    Djokovic, the man Nadal could face in the semi-finals, recently confirmed 1999 French Open champions Andre Agassi as part of his new coaching team, a change he'll be hoping will put an end to his rut in form of late.

    The Serb handed back his French Open trophy as part of Friday's draw announcement—where he was drawn opposite another Spaniard, Marcel Granollers—and spoke of his excitement for the new chapter ahead, per RolandGarros.com:

    "The change that I have experienced in the last three, four weeks, separating with the team that I was with for ten years and now kind of creating a new team, creating a new vibe, feels exciting.

    "It feels right at this moment because I was struggling a little bit on the court over the last five, six months, trying to redefine myself and rediscover what kind of approach is the right one. We all felt we needed a change, we needed to go our separate ways. So right now, I feel much better on the court."

    As for Murray, he too has struggled to reach his best in 2017 thus far, although the Scot relayed he's eager to use any poor displays as more motivation to conjure up more good times ahead:

    He'll take on Kuznetsov in what will be his third meeting against the world No. 85, having failed to lose to the Russian in either of those clashes in 2014 and 2016.

    Muguruza's meeting with Schiavone is arguably the most appetising fixture of the women's first round, pitting current champion against 2010 title winner in a duel that pleased the former: "I'm super excited to be back, it's a very emotional place for me. I feel in a privileged position, so I'm trying to prepare the best I can."

    Elsewhere, 40th-ranked Makarova promises to be a tough test of No. 1 seed Kerber's ability, although the German gave the impression she was always ready for a demanding start to the competition:

    Third overall seed Simona Halep, who made the final in 2014, will take on Jana Cepelova in her first-round outing, and they've been drawn in the same half as top contender Elina Svitolina, who will face Yaroslava Shvedova.

    It was also confirmed on Friday that Kvitova will return to Roland Garros almost six months after a knife attack in her home required hand surgery, and the No. 15 seed has been pitted against American Julia Boserup.