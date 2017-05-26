French Open 2017 Schedule: Full Draw, Odds and Reaction from Roland Garros

French Open 2017 Schedule: Full Draw, Odds and Reaction from Roland GarrosMay 26, 2017
Rafael Nadal could be forced on a collision course with Novak Djokovic in his bid to win a 10th Roland Garros crown at the 2017 French Open after Friday's draw saw the pair matched in the same half of the men's singles bracket.
Defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza has been drawn against 2010 French Open winner Francesca Schiavone in her first-round matchup, while fellow front-runner Angelique Kerber will face Ekaterina Makarova.
Elsewhere, world No. 1 Andy Murray was drawn opposite Russian Andrey Kuznetsov as the first opponent in his quest to win a maiden French Open title, and he could face Kei Nishikori in the competition's quarter-finals.
The women's competition looks wide-open with both Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova absent from the running, and Petra Kvitova may have eyes on the grand prize as she makes her long-awaited return to play in Paris.
The official Roland Garros Twitter account confirmed the men's singles draw soon after Friday's announcement:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
The #RG17 men's draw! https://t.co/QtgHJZpmYz5/26/2017, 10:50:25 AM
And here's how the women's singles draw looks for the 2017 French Open:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
The #RG17 women's singles draw! https://t.co/kXe7wosmmt5/26/2017, 10:33:57 AM
Read on for a breakdown of all the reaction from Friday's draw announcement, complete with the 2017 French Open title odds, provided by OddsShark.
|2017 French Open Futures Odds: Men's Singles
|Player
|Odds
|Rafael Nadal
|-125
|Novak Djokovic
|+300
|Andy Murray
|+900
|Dominic Thiem
|+900
|Stanislas Wawrinka
|+1000
|Alexander Zverev
|+1400
|Kei Nishikori
|+4000
|Nick Kyrgios
|+4000
|Juan Martin del Potro
|+4000
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+5000
|David Goffin
|+5000
|Milos Raonic
|+5000
|Gael Monfils
|+8000
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|+8000
|Tomas Berdych
|+10000
|Lucas Pouille
|+10000
|Fabio Fognini
|+10000
|Roberto Bautista-Agut
|+10000
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|+10000
|Marin Cilic
|+12500
|Richard Gasquet
|+15000
|David Ferrer
|+15000
|Pablo Cuevas
|+15000
|Jack Sock
|+15000
|Pablo Carreno-Busta
|+20000
|John Isner
|+20000
|Gilles Simon
|+20000
|Borna Coric
|+20000
|Kevin Anderson
|+25000
|Fernando Verdasco
|+25000
|Benoit Paire
|+30000
|Feliciano Lopez
|+30000
|Nicolas Almagro
|+30000
|OddsShark.com (Correct as of May 25)
|2017 French Open Futures Odds: Women's Singles
|Player
|Odds
|Simona Halep
|+600
|Maria Sharapova
|+600
|Garbine Muguruza
|+800
|Angelique Kerber
|+1000
|Karolina Pliskova
|+1200
|Elina Svitolina
|+1400
|Svetlana Kuznetsova
|+1800
|Johanna Konta
|+1800
|Petra Kvitova
|+2200
|Kristina Mladenovic
|+2200
|Caroline Wozniacki
|+2500
|Madison Keys
|+2500
|Belinda Bencic
|+2500
|Daria Kasatkina
|+2800
|Eugenie Bouchard
|+3300
|Laura Siegemund
|+3300
|Lucie Safarova
|+3300
|Timea Bacsinszky
|+3300
|Agnieszka Radwanska
|+3300
|Carla Suarez Navarro
|+4000
|Coco Vandeweghe
|+4000
|Dominika Cibulkova
|+5000
|Irina-Camelia Begu
|+6600
|Venus Williams
|+6600
|Ekaterina Makarova
|+6600
|Sam Stosur
|+6600
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|+6600
|Sloane Stephens
|+8000
|Caroline Garcia
|+8000
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+8000
|Ana Konjuh
|+10000
|Monica Puig
|+10000
|Roberta Vinci
|+10000
|Barbora Strycova
|+10000
|Francesca Schiavone
|+10000
|OddsShark.com (Correct as of May 16)
Visit the official Roland Garros website for a look at the draw in full.
Draw Reaction
Nine-time French Open champion Nadal has drawn mass attention in the build-up to this year's blockbuster in Paris, and his odds don't look much less favourable after being drawn opposite Benoit Paire in the first round.
The clay-court specialist can tighten his hold as Roland Garros' most successful star with a win in 2017, and speaking at the draw, Nadal portrayed a calm exterior as he returns to his second home:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
"I feel great every time I have the chance to come back here." -@RafaelNadal on feeling at home at #RG17 https://t.co/86zRDyI3SH5/26/2017, 12:10:21 PM
That being said, he could have hoped for an easier introductory foe than world-ranked No. 45 Paire, as was reflected by tennis writers Jose Morgado and Chris Goldsmith when Friday's announcement was made:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Benoit Paire vs Rafael Nadal omg5/26/2017, 10:44:07 AM
Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker
Oh Paire v Nadal.... could be eventful.....5/26/2017, 11:42:43 AM
Djokovic, the man Nadal could face in the semi-finals, recently confirmed 1999 French Open champions Andre Agassi as part of his new coaching team, a change he'll be hoping will put an end to his rut in form of late.
The Serb handed back his French Open trophy as part of Friday's draw announcement—where he was drawn opposite another Spaniard, Marcel Granollers—and spoke of his excitement for the new chapter ahead, per RolandGarros.com:
"The change that I have experienced in the last three, four weeks, separating with the team that I was with for ten years and now kind of creating a new team, creating a new vibe, feels exciting.
"It feels right at this moment because I was struggling a little bit on the court over the last five, six months, trying to redefine myself and rediscover what kind of approach is the right one. We all felt we needed a change, we needed to go our separate ways. So right now, I feel much better on the court."
As for Murray, he too has struggled to reach his best in 2017 thus far, although the Scot relayed he's eager to use any poor displays as more motivation to conjure up more good times ahead:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
"The struggles are part of what make the good times more enjoyable." - @andy_murray on his prep for Roland-Garros. #RG17 https://t.co/fhp5bpt7Qu5/26/2017, 2:18:31 PM
He'll take on Kuznetsov in what will be his third meeting against the world No. 85, having failed to lose to the Russian in either of those clashes in 2014 and 2016.
Muguruza's meeting with Schiavone is arguably the most appetising fixture of the women's first round, pitting current champion against 2010 title winner in a duel that pleased the former: "I'm super excited to be back, it's a very emotional place for me. I feel in a privileged position, so I'm trying to prepare the best I can."
Elsewhere, 40th-ranked Makarova promises to be a tough test of No. 1 seed Kerber's ability, although the German gave the impression she was always ready for a demanding start to the competition:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
"It's not an easy first round, but there is never easy matches at a Grand Slam." - @AngeliqueKerber #RG17 https://t.co/QGFFyJKcLY5/26/2017, 1:27:19 PM
Third overall seed Simona Halep, who made the final in 2014, will take on Jana Cepelova in her first-round outing, and they've been drawn in the same half as top contender Elina Svitolina, who will face Yaroslava Shvedova.
It was also confirmed on Friday that Kvitova will return to Roland Garros almost six months after a knife attack in her home required hand surgery, and the No. 15 seed has been pitted against American Julia Boserup.