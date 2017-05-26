Antonio Valencia, Manchester United Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Antonio Valencia has signed a new two-year contract extension with Manchester United that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2019, and he'll have the option to stay another year beyond that.

United made the announcement on Friday via their official website. Valencia said: "Manchester United has been my life since 2009, and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract."

Should the Ecuador international see out his new deal he will celebrate a decade at the club.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho added: "It is no secret that I had been an admirer of Antonio's long before I joined the club. I knew what a fantastic player he was, and he has not disappointed me on that front."

ESPN's Alex Shaw hailed the decision to hand him an extension:

Valencia has been resurgent under the Special One this season and recaptured the exceptional form he showed earlier in his United career.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed his performances this year and believed he was a strong choice to lead out the team in their UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday:

His performances this year have also been recognised by his peers, per United's official Twitter account:

According to Squawka, he showed his defensive quality in the Premier League this season by making 44 tackles, 42 interceptions and 67 clearances, while at the other end he also scored once, assisted three times and created 32 chances overall.

Reliable at the back but capable of making marauding runs forward, the hard-working winger has successfully transitioned into an excellent full-back during his time at Old Trafford, and despite turning 32 in August, he has continued to produce consistently strong performances.

United will soon need to find a long-term replacement for him, but locking him down for the next couple of seasons while they work on that is a shrewd move.