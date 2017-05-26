FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Bundesliga Team of the Season, Player Ratings Revealed

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

After a sensational campaign, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski leads the line in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team of the Season for the Bundesliga.

The Poland international starred at the point of the attack for the champions, and he's one of six players from the Munich giants to make the 23-man squad. The others are Manuel Neuer, Thiago, Mats Hummels, Arjen Robben and the now retired club captain Philipp Lahm.

Borussia Dortmund are well represented, too, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang—the top scorer in the Bundesliga—in the XI along with Ousmane Dembele and Lukasz Piszczek. RB Leipzig stars Emil Forsberg, Naby Keita, Willi Orban and Timo Werner are all included in the squad.

The EA Sports Twitter feed released details of the squad, voted for by fans on the Bundesliga website, on Friday:

Below are further details of the players involved and a closer look at why three members of the squad are worthy of their spot:

FIFA Ultimate Team of the Season: Bundesliga Position Player, Club, Nationality, New Rating GK Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich, Germany, 97 RB Lukasz Piszczek, Borussia Dortmund, Poland, 91 LB > LM Sead Kolasinac, Schalke, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 88 CB Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich, Germany, 94 CB Niklas Sule, Hoffenheim, Germany, 89 RM Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund, France, 91 CM Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich, Spain, 95 LM Emil Forsberg, RB Leipzig, Sweden, 90 CM Naby Keita, RB Leipzig, Guinea, 92 ST Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Poland, 98 ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund, Gabon, 95 Substitutes GK Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim, Germany, 89 RB Philipp Lahm, Bayern Munich, Germany, 94 CM Willi Orban, RB Leipzig, Germany, 87 RM Arjen Robben, Bayern Munich, Netherlands, 95 LM Vincenzo Grifo, Freiburg, Italy, 87 ST Anthony Modeste, Cologne, France, 91 ST Timo Werner, RB Leipzig, Germany, 89 Reserves LB Marvin Plattenhardt, Hertha Berlin, Germany, 88 CAM Marco Fabian, Frankfurt, Mexico, 88 LB > LM Raphael Guerreiro, Borussia Dortmund, Portugal, 87 ST Max Kruse, Werder Bremen, Germany, 88 CF Lars Stindl, Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany, 91 EA Sports

Philipp Lahm, Bayern Munich

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

There aren't many footballers who walk away from the game at the absolute peak of their powers still. But Lahm, at 33 years old, did exactly that at the end of the 2016-17 season.

The versatile right-back has been a wonderful player for Bayern down the years. While he may not have been the most explosive or skilful full-back around, Lahm is so intelligent, so alert and made so many positive decisions on the pitch.

Per Squawka Football, the German enjoyed quite the career:

He had another splendid season, too. Lahm made 26 appearances for Bayern in the Bundesliga and was a model of consistency. Finding a replacement for the Munich icon is an undesirable challenge for the club's recruitment team in the summer.

Given this card is set to be the last one Lahm has in this version of the game, there's little doubt it'll be coveted. With an overall rating of 94 alongside sky-high attributes for dribbling (96), passing (95) and defending (94), the German is pretty close to the complete full-back.

Naby Keita, RB Leipzig

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

RB Leipzig emerged as a genuine force in the Bundesliga this season, finishing in second place in the standings and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Keita has been the driving force behind their remarkable year.

The Guinea international has typically been used in the middle of the Leipzig midfield and has proved himself as one of the most multifaceted operators in German football.

Defensively, he's robust and tenacious, although Keita is far more than a spoiler, as he's shown with some daring displays in a more advanced role. Per WhoScored.com, the 22-year-old is a player who loves to go after the opposition:

With eight goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga this season, there's no doubt Keita can be potent in the final third too. His impressive base stats reflect that.

Indeed, on his updated card worth 92 overall, the midfielder's lowest base rating is his defensive mark, which is still at a lofty 86. With a dribbling rating of 95 and passing at 94, the RB Leipzig man is a player who will do plenty of damage in midfield battles.

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Although he was pipped to the Bundesliga golden boot on the final day of the campaign by Aubameyang, it's been another season to cherish for Lewandowski.

Bayern have been supreme since the winter break and his work at the sharp end of the attack has been central to their impressive form. The Poland international is a perfect focal point, able to run in-behind, pin opposition defenders and bring others into play.

Crucially, the 28-year-old knows where the back of the net is too, having scored an impressive 30 times in 33 appearances this season.

German football journalist Stefan Bienkowski believes Lewandowski may get even better next season as well:

Given he doesn't possess searing pace at the point of the attack, the Bayern striker hasn't always been the most popular choice for players of Ultimate Team. But there's so much to like about this version of Lewandowski.

As a target man, it's tough to find fault with the Bayern forward, with shooting maxed out at 99, dribbling of 98 and physicality of 99. With an overall rating of 98, he's the star man in this Team of the Season selection.