WWE Cancels NXT Show at Manchester Arena After Bombing

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Following the bombing at Manchester Arena on May 22, WWE has cancelled an NXT show scheduled to take place in the same building on June 6.

The official WWE United Kingdom Facebook page posted a statement regarding the decision to cancel the event:

The attack at Manchester Arena occurred following an Ariana Grande concert and killed at least 22 people, per CNN.com.

NXT is WWE's developmental organization. It has produced many of the top current WWE stars, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley.