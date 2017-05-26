U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Updated Group Tables as England Beat South Korea

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

England beat host nation South Korea 1-0 on Friday at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup to secure top spot in Group A.

The victory was well deserved for the Three Lions, who should have added to Kieran Dowell's second-half goal. Argentina moved up into third spot after hammering Guinea 5-0, meaning they finish in third and with qualification hopes still intact.

Earlier in the day, Venezuela continued their excellent form at the competition, beating Mexico to win their third game in succession in Group B. Elsewhere, Germany face a nervous wait to see if they'll progress following their 3-2 win over Vanuatu.

Here are the results from Friday's matches and a look back at another gripping day from the competition in South Korea.

FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Friday Results Group Result A South Korea 0-1 England A Guinea 0-5 Argentina B Germany 3-2 Vanuatu B Mexico 0-1 Venezuela FIFA.com

Friday Recap

Backed by a lively home crowd, it was no surprise to see the host nation start the quicker of the two teams, with the South Korea forwards giving England plenty to ponder. However, as the match moved on England started to establish themselves in the game and at half-time they were the team in control.

That trend continued in the second period, as Ademola Lookman clattered the post after some clever footwork.

Then two other Everton men linked up to give England the lead, as Jonjoe Kenny raided down the right and cut the ball back to Kieran Dowell, who slotted home, per Eurosport UK:

The home side tried to battle back and had an effort cleared off the line by Kenny. But England always looked the more capable outfit on the day, and while there was some late pressure from South Korea, it was the English side who looked more likely to score again.

Argentina gave themselves a chance of making it into the knockout stage, too, as they were far too good for Guinea.

Having lost their first two games, this was a tremendous response from the Albiceleste, who gave themselves a chance of progression with this heavy win. Sports journalist Sam Kelly summed up what must happen for Argentina to get out of the group:

In Group B, Venezuela cemented their status as a team to fear in the knockout stages, as a first-half goal from Sergio Cordova saw them to a 1-0 win over Mexico. The South American outfit have been immaculate at the tournament to date.

The action turned out to be elsewhere in Group B, as Germany suffered a huge scare against underdogs Vanuatu.

Having surged into a three-goal lead thanks to Malcolm Badu, Fabian Reese and Emmanuel Iyoha, the minnows got back on the scoresheet thanks to Bong Kalo. Then Vanuatu then set up a frantic final 13 minutes, as Kalo conjured this moment of magic, per Eurosport UK:

However, Germany did eventually hold on to grab the three points. They now need to wait and see if they are one of the four teams in third place with the highest totals.