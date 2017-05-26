ACC Baseball Tournament 2017: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The 2017 ACC Baseball Tournament continues Friday with four games that will end pool play and set up the two semifinal matchups.

Duke has already locked up a spot in the semifinals after victories over Clemson and Virginia to win Pool D. Three head-to-head games Friday, including top-seeded Louisville against Florida State, carry huge stakes for six teams with dreams of a conference tournament title and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

2017 ACC Tournament Results

Game 9: No. 6 Miami def. No. 3 Wake Forest, 5-2

Game 10: No. 4 Virginia def. No. 5 Clemson, 10-2

Game 11: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 8 Florida State (3 p.m. ET)

Game 12: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 North Carolina State (7 p.m. ET)

2017 ACC Tournament Bracket

Game Recaps

Miami 5, Wake Forest 2

Miami will represent Pool C in the ACC tournament semifinals after a 5-2 victory over Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons were cruising through this game with a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh inning. Miami finally got to Wake Forest starter Parker Dunshee in the seventh when Edgar Michelangeli launched a solo home run.

It all fell apart for Wake Forest after Dunshee left the game. Griffin Roberts took over to start the eighth inning and allowed four runs on four walks and three hits in 1.2 innings, giving Miami a 5-2 lead.

Three Miami relievers shut down Wake Forest's lineup. Gregory Veliz, Cooper Hammond and Andrew Cabezas combined for four innings of two-hit relief, though Veliz worked around seven walks in his 2.1 innings.

The Hurricanes are now two wins away from capturing their second ACC tournament title in program history and first since 2008.

Virginia 10, Clemson 2

Virginia lit up Clemson starter Pat Krall with six hits and six runs before an out was recorded en route to a 10-2 victory.

The Cavaliers scored eight of their 10 runs in the first inning. Cameron Simmons had the big blast, a three-run homer that knocked Krall out of the game.

Per Andrew Ramspacher of the Daily Progress, Krall's six runs allowed were the most he's given up in his Clemson career.

After allowing one run in the first inning, Virginia starter Daniel Lynch settled in thanks to his early run support. The left-hander scattered five hits over seven innings to earn the win.

The win allows Virginia to leave the ACC tournament on a high note. The Cavaliers finished second in Pool D, behind Duke, and will await their destination for the NCAA tournament when the brackets are announced Monday.