SEC Baseball Tournament 2017: Florida Blows Out Mississippi State in 12-3 Win

Friday marks a big day in the 2017 SEC baseball tournament with three quarterfinal elimination games that will determine the final four teams competing for an automatic berth in the NCAA Division I tournament.

Because of weather-related delays earlier in the week that changed the schedule, one team will have to play twice Friday. Arkansas has the luxury of sitting back, awaiting to see what happens between Florida and Mississippi State before taking the field in the evening.

2017 SEC Tournament Results

Game 12: No. 1 Florida def. No. 5 Mississippi State, 12-3

Game 13: No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 11 South Carolina (4 p.m. ET)

Game 14: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Mississippi State (TBD)

2017 SEC Tournament Bracket

Florida 12, Mississippi State 3

After being shut down for seven innings, Florida had a record-tying eighth inning with 11 runs to defeat Mississippi State 12-3 and reach the SEC tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Bulldogs starter Cole Gordon baffled the Gators in his seven innings of work. The right-handed sophomore allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts before being removed after allowing a leadoff single to Christian Hicks in the top of the eighth.

The bulk of the damage for Florida in the inning came with two outs. The Gators had seven straight hitters reach base and eight runs to score after Nelson Maldonado went down swinging for the second out.

Per the SEC Network, Florida's 11 runs in the eighth inning tied an SEC tournament record for most runs in a single inning. Mississippi State needed five pitchers to record three outs in the decisive frame.

This wasn't the showing Mississippi State wanted, but it's not the end of the road. The Bulldogs will have a chance to rebound when they play Arkansas in an elimination game for the right to play in the semifinals.