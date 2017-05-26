Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Antonio Conte's Key 2017 FA Cup Final Presser Quotes

Getty Images/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes Arsenal are the favourites for their clash in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, the Italian believes the Gunners will be driven by desire to salvage their season after missing out on the top four:

It has been a disappointing campaign for Arsenal as they finished fifth in the Premier League, but they could finish it on a high with their third FA Cup win in four years.

Chelsea finished as champions, but the Blues boss wants his players to put that aside heading into the match:

Conte also praised counterpart Arsene Wenger's record with the Gunners. Per Football.London's Andy Ha, he said:

"I know very well the Arsenal history in the FA Cup. They won a lot of trophies in this competition, I have never won it. It is a good opportunity for me to lift it. I don't trust that tomorrow will be the last game for Arsene.

"He has done a good job and only this season they missed the [UEFA] Champions League. Sometimes you can undervalue this, they played 19 years in a row in this competition, it shows that his work is very good."

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, he added:

The former Italy and Juventus manager expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge for the long term, but he accepted it's far from an easy feat, according to Ha:

"It would be great to do this, but in modern football it is difficult to stay in the same club. But if you stay for many years and improve your club it is the best solution to build something important.

"Modern football is dangerous and our job depends a lot on the result. The only way that I know is to convince the club to stay for a long time is to work. For sure it is my hope."

Returning to the final, Conte confirmed he will have all of his players available for the showpiece:

While Arsenal will be desperate to win the trophy—particularly as it could be Wenger's last match in charge if he does not stay beyond the expiration of his contract this summer—Chelsea should firmly be considered the favourites here.

The Gunners' 3-0 win over Chelsea last September was their first against the Blues in the Premier League since 2011, and that was before Conte transformed the side into the title-winners they are today.

Normal service was resumed when the pair met in February, with Chelsea winning 3-1, and it will take a monumental effort for Arsenal to overcome them on Saturday.